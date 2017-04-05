‘Black Twitter’ Goes Wild Over Photo of Michelle Obama Rocking Natural Hair… (PHOTOS)

It’s official… we TOTALLY miss classy first lady Michelle Obama!

Since resigning from their D.C. duties, the Obamas appear to be enjoying some downtime and the latest picture of Mrs. Obama rocking her natural hair in a curly ponytail only solidifies it.

A photo of the former FLOTUS, known for her effortless style, went viral on social media recently as she was spotted uncharacteristically casual.

Mrs. Obama was pictured rocking what seemed to be her natural curls. Pulled back into a low puff, she finished the casual look with a grey and white polka dot headband.

It’s unclear when or where the photo was taken, but Mrs. Obama appears to be enjoying her time away from the limelight with some downtime.

The image immediately went viral on ‘Black Twitter’ as many naturalistas began to obsess over the thickness and texture of Michelle Obama’s natural hair.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

While we’re all used to seeing the former FLOTUS with straightened tresses, it’s clear she’s indeed #teamnatural.

What do you think of this viral photo of Michelle Obama’s natural hair?