Baby Bump Watch: Popular Pole Dancing Mom Pregnant With Musiq Soulchild’s Child… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH! Singer Musiq Soulchild has reportedly knocked up his new girlfriend, Ashley Tiyumba Wright.

Wright, best known as the ‘pole dancing mom’ from Instagram, shared the good news recently via instagram.

Details below…

Ashley shared the image above with the following caption:

When it’s April 2nd and she still pregnant… 😌😝✊🏾 #letthejourneybegin #excitedtodoitwiththevillage #finallyfeelsgoodtoshare #cantwaittotellyallabouttheshitshowofthispregnancy #aintnothinglikebefore #bothgoodandbad #iloveyall #mswrightsway #8weeks #godseed

Just for the record, the popular IG’er also tagged her new baby daddy…

The couple has reportedly been dating for several months and just this past Valentine’s day, Ashley shared the following post of Musiq holding her young daughter.

Ashely is best known for being the ‘pole dancing’ mom as a video of her and her young daughter (from a previous relationship) went viral a few months back.

The pole dancing mom has also faced online criticism for publicly breast feeding her 3 year old toddler on Instagram. While most see it as a beautiful connection between mother and child, some have accused the young mom of attention seeking…

Whatever the case, in a few months the Atlanta dancer will have a brand new baby to breastfeed, so I guess it all works out in the end.

Meanwhile, Musiq Soulchild has yet to respond to the baby news.

Congrats to Ashley (and Musiq) on their new baby news!

Photos: Instagram