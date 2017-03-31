NEWSFLASH! Lisa Nicole Cloud is no longer a member of the cast of Married to Medicine.

While there have been several reports that the popular multi-level marketing guru quit the show, the truth of the matter is that she was FIRED!

Just for the record, it was a real crafty move for Lisa Nicole Cloud to hit TMZ yesterday, which coincidentally was ‘National Doctor’s Day’, to profess that she was leaving the show.

The “Married to Medicine” star told us she and her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, are leaving the Bravo series. Lisa says she’s pursuing a bunch of other ventures, including some fashion biz opportunities with her clothing line. She’s also doing some family planning.

She also added that she would be open to appearing for a few cameos…

VIDEO: Lisa Nicole Says She Quit Married to Medicine

Those of you who can read between the lines will clearly see that Lisa wasn’t quite telling the truth but it was a great way to get in front of the curve before news hit the net that she’d actually gotten the boot!

Like seriously… who walks away from a reality show to promote a clothing line? That’s totally insane! But I digress…

My sources tell me that the REAL REASON Lisa Nicole isn’t returning is because she was FIRED from the popular reality show, which began filming a few weeks ago.

I’d heard about them taping scenes around town for the new season, but honestly took it for granted that Lisa was in attendance… I’ve since found out that she was not there and it’s not because she quit.

Many of the cast members received their contracts a little over a month ago, so I find it odd that Lisa would announce that she “quit” weeks AFTER contract negotiations.

Word on the curb is that when cast and crew got together for their annual pre-season celebration, Lisa was nowhere to be found. There were also several inquiries regarding Lisa Nicole’s absence, but I heard that producers responded to questions with ‘Lisa who?”

Lisa didn’t get offered a full-time contract but she may have gotten offered some type of b-character position (hence her statement about appearing for cameos), which would have been a slap in the face. Kind of like having your ‘peach’ snatched as a ‘housewife… but I digress.

Whatever the case, it was NOT Lisa’s decision to leave the show.

As previously stated, production for the new season has begun and a source close to production revealed that Lisa was blowing up her former cast mates phones over the past few weeks to inquire about the new season.

Again… further evidence that she didn’t “quit”.

I didn’t watch Married to Medicine last season, but apparently Lisa Nicole was not a fan favorite and she certainly didn’t have any ‘teams’ rooting for her online.

Sadly, production pays attention to popularity (or lack thereof) and it seems Lisa likability factor was one of the main reasons why she’s not returning.

For the record, she’s actually a nice person, but for some reason, y’all didn’t take to her…

Good luck on your future endeavors Lisa…

What are your thoughts about Lisa Nicole being fired from Married to Medicine?

Will you miss Lisa on the show?