The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunited for a brief reunion earlier this week and guess what? They’re still fresh!

The shot above was posted to IG on Monday by Will Smith, who starred in the popular series as the streetwise Philly teen sent to live with his well-to-do aunt & uncle.

He is joined by fellow cast mates Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Alphonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hilary) Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian ’93-’96) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

Parent’s just don’t understand… and they never will.

Check out more photos of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ cast reunion below…

Alphonso Ribeiro also shared a photo from the get together and made sure to mention James Avery (Uncle Phil), who passed away back in 2013.

The popular sitcom aired from 90-96 and of course I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the absence of the original Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) who portrayed Will’s auntie in the first three seasons.

It’s no secret why Hubert wasn’t invited to the reunion. She’s rumored to have had a long-standing feud with Will Smith.

Daphne Maxwell Reid (who covered the role in the fourth, fifth and sixth seasons).

Whatever the case, it’s great to see the cast all together again in one place but where’s Jazzy Jeff?

What do you think about these ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ reunion photos?