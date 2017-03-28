Chateau Sheree Update: Contractors Demand #RHOA Sheree Whitfield Sell Home to Pay Debts…

Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fairy tale dream home Chateau Sheree (aka ‘Neverland’) will be featured in an upcoming segment of the popular reality show, but it’s still virtually unlivable!

Whitfield has been fighting to get her certificate of occupancy, but the home still can’t pass inspections.

Now, not only is it unlivable but many of the contractors that worked on the home are still waiting for payment and one has even sought to garnish her wages!

As you know, Sheree’s has been faced with several lawsuits stemming from non-payment of services.

Master Craft Stucco of Buford won a judgment against the reality star’s shell corporations (Sheree Corp. and Blu Management) for non-payment regarding the Sandy Springs and has been filing lien’s to secure payment.

On May 9, 2016, Fulton County superior judge Tom Campbell rewarded the company a lien on Chateau Sheree to the tune of $26,586.41, plus $1,981.50 in interest and court costs.

Rodney Ho of The AJC spoke with Emory Potter, the attorney for Master Craft Stucco, who revealed in an exclusive interview that he’s even tried to garnish Whitfield’s wages but since the home is not under her name, they “haven’t been able to find bank accounts to garnish.”

He had a sheriff show up at Whitfield’s door in December, 2016. She did not have the money off hand, he said.

The Stucco company isn’t the only one waiting for their dough and the attorney says he hopes to partner with other lien holders to try to force Whitfield to sell the property so they can collect their judgment.

Earlier this year, Sheree was sued by Heritage Landscape Group of Flowery Branch, who filed a claim in Fulton County Magistrate Court for $10,012.50 in alleged unpaid bills for landscaping work and other land services to help her pass the inspection for the certificate of occupancy for the property.

They claim said she paid less than half the bill, then said she didn’t have the money. Then she told Heritage she was not happy with the work, the claim said.

Another contractor sued her in 2015 over $15,450 and asked for $23,000 after late fees and other charges:

And of course Uncle Sam wants his dough as well! The IRS has also filed multiple tax liens on Sheree going back to 2009.

Collectively, the liens on the uninhabitable home total a whopping $348,404.48.

Needless to say, Sheree has to carry a whole LOT of bones to dig her way out of debt but apparently she’s willing to do whatever it takes.

Meanwhile, she’s the sole owner & proprietor of a ‘Chateau’ that’s still unlivable. Sheree should probably find a way to charge admission to the grounds, especially since it’s now a known tourist attraction.

