Bob Whitfield Wants You To Know He’s Sorry…. *EXCLUSIVE OPEN LETTER* #RHOA

I got a call this afternoon with a request from Bob Whitfield and it seems he wants the world to know that he’s sorry for making light of domestic violence during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

For the record… I try to stay out of drama, really I do! but when ‘drama’ calls your phone sometimes you answer just out of curiosity.

As you know, one of Bob’s girlfriend’s (who just so happened to be in Hawaii with him during filming) issued a lengthy letter on his behalf a few days ago (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, the former footballer exclusively shares his own thoughts on the matter in an open letter to all the angry female viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

My Dearest Woman, I am wrong. I made trivial the abuse of HER in front of the world. I am no monster. I allowed truth, comedy and conjecture to convey an image of myself that I would never condone. I know how emotionally charged anger can inflict damage to someone you hold dear. My mockery is shameful and no longer funny. One instance of psychological abuse may not condemn someone​ to death, yet it would be no instances that makes a man wholesome; by being thoughtful in words and actions; being responsible in procedure and measures; being a protector, provider and provisioner for his family; and to show proper restraint with committing actions that lack virtue. I laugh because it feels better than crying. However, I must cry for forgiveness. My humility now is true to the pride that I take of holding HER to the highest esteem as mother or as wife, as confidant or as friend . This ode is true… Humble and Highest Regards, Bob

What are your thoughts on Bob Whitfield’s ‘Open Letter’?