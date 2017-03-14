In Case You Missed It: #LHHATL Season 5 Episode 2 ‘Family Matters’… [FULL VIDEO]

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is picking up steam this week as it aired the 2nd episode of it’s 6th season.

This week’s episode is titled ‘Family Matters’ and digs deeper into the story of Kirk Frost’s alleged side baby.

VH1 Synopsis:

The Frosts, Jasmine and Rod deal with the consequences of Jasmine’s news; Joseline and Stevie meet for the first time in months; Momma Dee and Ernest have marital issues.

In case you missed it, watch full episode below…



VIDEO: LHHATL Season 6 Ep 2 “Family Matters”

Many of your old favorites returned last night, but viewers were mostly checking for the Kirk and Rasheeda drama.

As you know, Jasmine claims that Kirk is the father of her son and claims that Kirk kept her hidden from his real family for years as a ‘kept woman’.

During last night’s episode, Jasmine met with Karlie Redd to provide ‘receipts’ about her relationship with Kirk and states that she met Kirk at the strip club.

Jasmine says Kirk told her he was married but wanted to sleep with her anyway and she happily obliged. She also shockingly revealed that she’s met Kirk & Rasheeda’s son Karter and several of his Kirk’s family members.

It was then that she showed Karlie several alleged text messages between she and Kirk, as well as a video of Kirk holding her son.

“Say ‘hi to your daddy,’” Jasmine tells baby Kannon in the video.

Karlie then runs to tell Rasheeda the news and also reveals that Jasmine claimed Kirk put her up in the couple’s old apartment building.

Rasheeda reacted to the news as any wife would… she was devastated! She’s even more devastated when Karlie tells her the side chick she has met their son Karter and Kirk’s family.

Karlie then attempts to comfort Rasheeda by telling her nothing’s confirmed until there’s a paternity test.

Needless to say, Rasheeda has gotten a ton of support online and off about their story line but many are still giving it the side eye.

Whatever the case, it’s certainly an interesting tale to be told.

What did you think of this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?