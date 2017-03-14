OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network celebrated the second season of the hit series “Greenleaf” with a private screening and after-party in Atlanta last night (March 13, 2017).

I was amongst the 200 local influencers invited to preview the premiere episode, which was held at the SCADShow auditorium. We were also treated to a lively post-screening reception at the W Atlanta Midtown, where libations flowed freely and the cast mingled with the invited guests.

‘Greenleaf’ cast in attendance included: Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Merle Dandridge, Deborah Joy Winans, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, GregAlan Williams, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, T.C. Carson, Parnell Damone Marcano, Jason Dirden, Julian Brittano and “Greenleaf” executive producer Clement Virgo.

Check out photos from the event + an extended sneak peek of season 2 below…

Lynn Whitfield arrives looking lovely…

Merle Dandridge

Keith David

Gregory Alan Williams and Lamman Rucker

Desiree Ross and Deborah Joy Winans

TC Carson

“Greenleaf” premiered last June as the #1 series debut in OWN history and was 2016’s #1 new cable series for women, averaging over three million viewers in Live+3 in its first season.

The new season of #Greenleaf premieres tomorrow (Wednesday, March 15) at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

There are a lot of surprises in the premiere episode and here is an extended sneak peek from Oprah Winfrey for those of you who can’t wait…

VIDEO: Greenleaf Season 2 – Extended Sneak Peek from Oprah Winfrey

The original drama series Greenleaf from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Born of the church, the Greenleaf family love and care for each other, but beneath the surface lies a den of iniquity—greed, adultery, sibling rivalry and conflicting values—that threatens to tear apart the very core of their faith that holds them together.

Greenleaf Cast: (L-R) Julian Brittano, Parnell Damone Marcanom, T.C. Carson, Jason Dirden, Clement Virgo, Gregory Alan Williams, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Keith David, Lovie Simone, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, Kim Hawthorne, and Lamman Rucker.

Are you looking forward to the season 2 premiere of Greenleaf?

PHOTOS: Paras Griffin for Getty