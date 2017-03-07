Ciara Wilson is celebrating the final months of her latest pregnancy in a brand new photoshoot for Harpers Bazaar.

The superstar songstress, 31, who’s expecting her second child (her first with husband Russell Wilson), enlisted the assistance of Baby Future, who playfully hid his face from the camera.

She later ditched the blouse to pose for the site with son, husband, their unborn child and her whopping 16-carat diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

Check out photos from Ciara’s Harpers Bazaar shoot below…

Lately, too much of Ciara’s press has been bound to her acrimonious breakup with Future, a troublingly hot-cause-he-knows-it rapper born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. They also have a baby together—also named Future. But Ciara has no interest in talking about her past relationship, because she isn’t one to dwell. And why should she? She cut things off romantically with Future in 2014 and moved on; within two years she was married and pregnant with a new man. Her husband, Russell Wilson, is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, and, at 28, is three years younger than his wife.

Ciara and Baby Future

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” Ciara said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Ciara poses with Baby Future, Russell Wilson and her unborn child. She posted the photo above via social media with the caption, “Just the four of us.”

Beautiful!

CLICK HERE to read Ciara’s entire Harper’s Bazaar interview.

What do you think of Ciara’s hot new baby bump shoot?