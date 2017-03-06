Party Pics: Usher & ‘Mystery Lady’ Party w/Nelly, Keke Palmer & More… [PHOTOS]

Usher Raymond apparently left his new wife at home as he partied the night away alongside a mystery woman at The Gold Room last Friday evening (March 3, 2017).

The pair hid in plain sight during the Gold Room’s weekly event which drew a slew of stars including Bow Wow, Keke Palmer, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Jim Jones, comedian Bill Bellamy, and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns.

More photos below…

Usher arrived to the club with a much younger version of his wife, Grace Miguel in tow.

Usher & ‘mystery woman’ poses with Bill Bellamy, Nelly, Bow Wow, Jermaine Durpri, Bryan Michael-Cox, Kenny Burns & Alex Gidewan

Nelly

JD, Bow wow, Keke Palmer



Keke Palmer covered up for girl’s night out…

Group shot…



Jim Jones & Kenny Burns

Usher is all smiles…

Alex Gidewon, Jim Jones & Chubby Baby

Now I’m not one to gossip, but it’s been said that Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, have a very open marriage but Usher distinctly told anyone who asked that the young woman who he was spotted canoodling in the corner with on Friday was ‘just a friend’.

Usher leaves Gold Room w/’Mystery Woman’…

We see you Ursh!

What do you think of this selection of club shots?

