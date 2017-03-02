Jay Jenkins aka “Young Jeezy” aka “Jeezy” aka “The Snowman” is on the legal warpath and wants a Houston, TX party promoter to pay up!

The popular Atlanta-based rapper recently responded to a contract dispute with a million dollar counterclaim, alleging said promoter trashed his name after he was a no show at a Super Bowl weekend event.

Details below:

According to TheJasmineBrand, Jeezy has slapped concert promoter, Darryl Austin, with a hefty million dollar lawsuit, alleging Austin trashed his name and harmed his reputation.

For the record, Austin was the first to file suit over the deal but apparently Jeezy has filed a countersuit of his own.

Here’s a little background:

Austin sued Jeezy over a deal they had for a Houston, Texas concert. The rapper was paid $30k – hand delivered – and the rest was to be wired. Despite the promoter spending money on advertisements, radio spots and booking the venue, a month before the concert he got word Jeezy wouldn’t perform unless he was paid extra. The rapper never showed to the concert and the promoter sued him for fraud demanding $100k+.

And here’s the hook… Jeezy denies any fraud occurred because he never entered a deal with Austin and he’s adamant that he was never paid a dime for the show!

The rapper also states that whoever allegedly negotiated the concert was NOT his representative!

In the counter suit, Jeezy says that when he advised the promoter that he had no part of the deal, the man angrily threatened to “go public.”

The promoter proceeded to send out an email blast to all ticket holders trashing Jeezy and then posted defamatory statements on social media that were picked up by media outlets.

In light of all that has transpired, Jeezy says his reputation has been damaged, so he’s demanding $1 million in damages.

What do you think of Jeezy’s latest legal battle?