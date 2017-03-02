Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton Honored at Pepsi’s #ChampionTheDream Event… (PHOTOS)

Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton of the legendary duo Outkast was honored for his good deeds this past Tuesday during Pepsico’s Champion the Dream event.

The event was held at Atlanta’s Park Tavern venue and Mayorial Candidate Kwanza Hall, presented Big with an award for making a difference with his Big Kidz Foundation, which celebrates it’s 10th year of giving this year.

Multi-media personality Rashan Ali played host to the event and there was also an inspirational panel discussion moderated by Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, which featured several community leaders discussing how they all ‘Champion the Dream’.

Jay Bailey, Jennifer Keitt, Joey Womack & Rashan Ali all shared great ideas and inspirational stories about how they each use their platforms for philanthropic efforts to ‘Champion the Dream.’

Actress Erica Ash (RHOH, Survivor’s Remorse)

KP the Great (aka Kawan Prather) was the DJ for the evening…

Big Tigger stikes a noble pose…

Congrats to Big Boi and the Big Kidz Foundation!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)