OPEN POST: Trump Aide Kellyanne Conway Kneeling on White House Couch… [PHOTOS]

The photo above of Kellyanne Conway, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump has gone viral this morning (February 28, 2017)

The picture, which was taken yesterday, shows Conway casually kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office as she checks her phone, while surrounded by several leaders of historically Black colleges and universities.

The image has been widely shared on social media and Conway’s pose has many calling her disrespectful and totally unladylike.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Quite a few memes have been starting to pop up as well:

What are your thoughts about the viral white house image?