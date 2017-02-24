This Keke Palmer/Trey Songz ‘beef’ is really getting outta hand!

The two entertainers have been publicly slamming each other after Keke claimed that Songz used ‘sexual intimidation’ to force her to appear in his music video without consent (click HERE if you missed that).

Just last week, Trey appeared on The Breakfast Club where clapped back to Keke’s claims, stating that it was all a lie.

[READ: Shots Fired! Trey Songz Claims Keke Palmer Lied About Video Incident… (VIDEO)]

Keke stopped by the ‘Chicago Morning Takeover’ to discuss her new book, I Don’t Belong to You and also clapped back to Trey Songz. This time, she’s accusing Songz of being a serial sexual intimidator!

Details + video below…

Palmer sits down with the ‘Chicago Morning Takeover’ show and addresses Kendra G’s inquiry about Songz latest interview,

VIDEO: Keke Palmer Address Trey Songz Recent Breakfast Club Comments 022317 (CLIP)

In the clip above, Keke says she’s responding one last time to the Trey Songz drama, stating:

He’s lying. He knows what it is, I know what it is…. I mean. People are going to say what they wanna say, there’s nothing I can really do about it. It’s just my word… his word… it’s over now.

When asked if the friendship she had with Trey Songz is over, Keke states:

I mean… Probably after this last thing he said…yeah! Because we already came to a conclusion. So the way I feel about it is like ‘look man, God bless you’ It’s like ‘God Bless’ you at that point. I’ve already let it go and I was the one who felt a ‘way’… so it’s like if I can let it go you can let it go but if you don’t want to let it go I really don’t give a s**t because I‘ve already moved forward. Somebody that had true intentions would be like… ‘my bad, G!’. You shoulda been looking out for me anyway. I’ve know you since I was 12 years old.

Keke goes on to say she felt better about the situation after hearing from other women, stating:

But I can take it because the messages I got from other women saying they were put in similar situations and had gone through, unfortunately, similar events with this person… It made me feel like, ‘Whooo! Praise God!’ I knew I did what I needed to do.

Full interview:

VIDEO: Keke Palmer’s WGCL Interview 022317 (FULL)

How do you feel about Keke’s latest ‘clap back’ to Trey Songz?