Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In-Law Confirms ‘Love Child’ Rumors w/ DNA Test… (VIDEO)

Superstar songstress Janet Jackson recently gave birth to a son at the age of 50 but word on the curb is that her new son isn’t her first child.

Rumors have circulated for years that Janet Jackson had a secret daughter by singer James DeBarge and it’s even been confirmed by the dad.

[READ: James Debarge Confirms Janet Jackson Secret Baby Rumors… ]

Now, Jackson’s former mother-in-law ,Etterlene DeBarge is adding fuel to the fire with even more proof… a DNA test!

Details + video below…



VIDEO: Inside Edition Talks With Etterleme DeBarge

In an exclusive interview with INSIDE EDITION, Jackson’s former mother-in-law, Etterlene DeBarge spoke out about the rumored ‘secret child’ and says she believes it to be true.

Jackson eloped with Etterlene’s son, musician James DeBarge, in 1984 when she was 18-years-old and the marriage was annulled in 1985. Etterlene tells INSIDE EDITION that she believes that during that time Jackson became pregnant.

“I told her she was pregnant. I didn’t ask her. I said, ‘Girl, you’re pregnant. Look how fat you’re getting.’ She just laughed it off. She never denied it,” Etterlene says.

After Jackson’s marriage to DeBarge was dissolved, Etterlene lost touch with her, but heard the stories that Jackson went into seclusion to give birth, and that the newborn was placed in foster care.

Etterlene tells INSIDE EDITION that a woman named Tiffany reached out to her claiming to be Jackson’s daughter. “I told her, ‘The proof is in the pudding. Let’s go get a DNA test,’” she says.

The DNA results showed that the probability of relatedness between Tiffany and Etterlene DeBarge is 96.7%. Tiffany lives in Philadelphia and is 31-years-old, the correct age if Jackson gave birth in 1985.

Etterlene tells INSIDE EDITION that she’s convinced that Tiffany is her granddaughter and that Tiffany’s biological parents are Jackson and her son, James DeBarge.

he 81-year-old met the woman, 31-year-old Tiffany, last year at an airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Etterlene says they felt an instant connection.

Mrs. DeBarge told Inside Edition that she believes Tiffany is her granddaughter and the child of Janet Jackson and her son.

For the record, INSIDE EDITION says they reached out to Janet Jackson for comment, but did not receive a response.

What do you think of the newly released DNA results?

Shocked? or Nah?