Kandi Burruss is not one to hold her tongue when it comes to her opinion and she didn’t hold back during her recent Bravo blawg.

Burruss wrote about about all the “lezz-bun” rumors that have been circulating and specifically addressed Porsha Williams‘ claims that were made during their explosive argument on last week’s episode of the popular reality show.

Kandi say that she’s not the one that’s “in the closet” and calls Porsha a hypocrite and a liar!

VIDEO: Kandi vs. Porsha (Episode 14 Clip)

Kandi states in her recent Bravo blawg that she was upset about the fact that Porsha tried to play the innocent victim in the situation, stating:

I was irritated with her. She used lies to deflect the truth and anger me. Porsha is a hypocrite and a liar. Bottom line is if you’re a woman that has hooked up with a girl before, don’t go around throwing “shade” at someone because they’ve done the same thing.

She also addressed each and every one of Porsha’s accusations and goes on to deny them one by one:

I’m very transparent. I’m married. I love my husband. I’m not in the closet. I don’t have a sex dungeon. I’ve never had a seven year relationship with a woman. Porsha still hasn’t sent me the name or number of whoever this anonymous woman is. My husband doesn’t tell people his name is “Marvin” to cheat. (People recognize him on the streets before they do me, so who would believe him if he had?) As far as her trying to say that I was lying about her kissing me because she doesn’t like “teapots”…on the preview for next week, she’s saying that we kissed but she was drunk and we should just “blame it on the Henny.” I guess it’s safe to say she does like teapots! Sip on that…

For the record, Kandi also addressed the Shamea rumor during her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’:

VIDEO: WWHL: Kandi Burruss Addresses Shamea Rumors

And during the show, Kandi answered the question that everyone has been asking… “Why didn’t she go in on Phaedra, since she was first to start the rumor mill going?”

When asked, she stated that she didn’t know of Phaedra’s involvement until the show aired. No one told her during filming, so she had no idea Phaedra had said that about Shamea until she saw it on the show.

I guess the reunion will be LIT since Kandi says she plans to address the issue with Phaedra at that time.

Just FYI, Phaedra previously explained why she stayed silent while her BFF took the fall, stating she didn’t want to add fuel to the fire and that Porsha was capable of handling it on her own:

“At the end of the day, I came on the trip to be positive, and we all know that Porsha can handle herself. Porsha’s a strong woman, Porsha’s a great friend, and she is not a liar. I will say that.”

What do you think about Kandi’s response to all the ‘lezz-bun’ drama?