Trey Songz recently appeared on TheBreakfastClub morning show where he set the record straight abou that whole Keke Palmer scandal.

If you recall, just last month the actress hit the net accusing Songz of using “sexual intimidation” to force her to appear in his music video.

The ‘scream queen’ even managed to ‘check’ Wendy Williams when she was called out about her questionable claims (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, now Trey has clapped back in his latest interview and he states that “Keke lied” about the incident, and also about the fact that they made amends afterwards.

Ain’t nobody put her on camera without asking. There’s a sign… ‘you step on these premises you will be record’ point, blank, period. I don’t have to say nothing else about nothing. But, I will say that she and I have had a friendship… Ive know her a long time, we have the same product manager. When she came to Atlantic records, I was like on my 3rd album or something. It was always cool, it was always love that’s why I didn’t want to speak out but she was doing the most to defame me. I thought that was whack.

In the video above, Trey states that KiKi’s claims that she was ambushed is a bunch of bull because there were signs all around the house advising party goers that they were being filmed for a video.

Oddly enough Trey states that it was actually Keke who was filming him and posting it on social media without HIS consent.

Keke is on… she got me on her snapchat, I’m smoking… I’m talking to girls… I didn’t know I was on her snap.

Songz also shuts down claims by KeKe that they’ve since made amends, stating:

That’s a lie too, I ain’t talked to her.

