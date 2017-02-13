Nene Leakes was all smiles as she was spotted leaving Mr. Chows Restaurant in L.A. this past weekend.

You may have heard by now that Leakes recently dropped almost a million dollars to settle her tax debt (click HERE if you missed that), so I’m sure she’s feeling footloose and fancy free these days.

Other’s spotted at the L.A. hot spot included Jussie Smollett (Empire), French Montana, Christian and Justin Combs and more.

Photos below…

Jussie Smollett was looking quite dapper for his dinner date…

Christian Combs and his date for the evening…

Justin Combs is such a cutie…

French Montana playfully covered his face as if he didn’t want to be seen…

Nene was spotted as she tipped on out rocking her signature distressed denim look…

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics