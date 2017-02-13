The Grammys cannot go by without a bit of controversy and this year, it’s all about Adele and Beyonce.

While Adele set a new record during this year’s awards show by becoming the first artist to ever snag Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year… twice, she feels that she wasn’t necessarily worthy of the award.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

When Adele hit the stage to accept the evening’s coveted Album of the Year award, she couldn’t help but share the spotlight with her own favorite artist and fellow nominee… Beyonce!

VIDEO: Adele’s acceptance speech

Transcript:

Hi, hi, hi,” she started. “As you can see it took an army to make me strong and willing again enough to do it. But thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Five years ago, when I was last here, I also was pregnant, and I didn’t know. And I was awarded that shortly after — I found out shortly after, which was the biggest blessing of my life.” “And in my pregnancy and through becoming a mother I lost a lot of myself. And I’ve struggled, and I still do struggle being a mom. It’s really hard. But tonight winning this kind of feels full-circle, and like a bit of me has come back to myself.” “But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the “Lemonade” album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it’s so monumental. And so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light.” “And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it. The academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son. You’re the only reason I do it. Thank you so much. Thank you very much to everybody.”

There are also reports that Adele actually broke her Grammy in half and gave it to Beyonce but I think that’s just a rumor.

While it’s true Adele broke broke the gramophone speaker off of the trophy, I think it was probably just accidental being that the trophies the winners hold onstage are just props and many have fallen apart in the past. But it’s a great story if true.

Whatever the case, Adele’s sentiments towards Beyonce do seem to be genuine and she even shared another moment after the show during an interview in the winner’s room.

Adele opened up to reporters about why she felt it was important to share the moment with her idol, stating:

“My view is, like, ‘What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?'” she explained. “The GRAMMYs are very traditional, but I just thought this year would be the year that they would kind of go with the tide.”

VIDEO: Adele backstage – Album of the Year

While Adele made sure to note that she’s “very, very grateful for having won,” she says she felt she needed to honor her idol “because I love her.”

That’s soooo admirable!

What do you think of Adele’s statements?

Should Beyonce have won Album of the Year for Lemonade?