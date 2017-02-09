Paid In Full! #RHOA Nene Leakes Pays Off $824k IRS Tax Debt… *RECEIPTS*

NEWSFLASH! Real Housewives of Atlanta “OG” Nene Leakes has just thrown another curve ball at her haters.

Last July, the popular reality star was hit with a Federal Tax lien filed by the IRS in Georgia Court after owing $824,366.01 in back taxes for the year 2014. The IRS explained if NeNe doesn’t cough up the dough soon, they would begin the process of seizing assets and property to collect on their money (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp, the ‘Rich Bitch,’ who is rumored to be returning for season 10 of RHOA, recently complied and cut a check for nearly a million dollars to settle the massive tax debt!

Details + receipts below…

It’s no secret that Nene Leakes has JOBZ but now she can also proudly say she’s no longer in debt with Uncle Sam!

On January 4, 2017, the Atlanta ‘Housewife’ dropped $824k to settle her massive federal tax debt and the IRS has officially released the lien they hit the reality star with last year.

TheDirty even obtained the paperwork filed by the IRS releasing the lien…

The IRS filed docs in Georgia on January 17, 2017 releasing the lien against NeNe after she paid every last dime of the past due federal tax bill.

I don’t know about you, but I’d say that’s pretty impressive being that she wasn’t getting an RHOA check this season.

Whatever the case, I’m sure Nene’s season 10 check will totally make up for it!

What are your thoughts on Nene cutting that $824,000 check?

Shocked? or Nah?