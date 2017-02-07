During Super Bowl weekend, rapper T.I. hosted a special dinner for Trae Tha Truth at the Oceanaire Seafood Room for a special announcement.

Trae was officially signed to Grand Hustle in February 2012, and now T.I. announces exactly five years later, that he’s naming the Houston rapper as the new vice president of Grand Hustle Records.

Attendees included: J. Prince, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Young Dro, Rocko, Phaedra Parks, Nicole Murphy and more.

Photos below…

J Prince cosigns Trae & TI's new business collaboration @troubleman31 @traeabn @angelayee A video posted by Julia Beverly (@juliabeverly) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:44am PST



Phaedra Parks and Nicole Murphy



Nick Cannon



Meek Mill & Trae Tha Truth



Congrats to Trae Tha Truth on his new VP position!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)