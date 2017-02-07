During Super Bowl weekend, rapper T.I. hosted a special dinner for Trae Tha Truth at the Oceanaire Seafood Room for a special announcement.
Trae was officially signed to Grand Hustle in February 2012, and now T.I. announces exactly five years later, that he’s naming the Houston rapper as the new vice president of Grand Hustle Records.
Attendees included: J. Prince, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Young Dro, Rocko, Phaedra Parks, Nicole Murphy and more.
Photos below…
Phaedra Parks and Nicole Murphy
Congrats to Trae Tha Truth on his new VP position!
