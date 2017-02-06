In the Tweets: Bow Wow Blamed for Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Loss…

Jermaine Dupri and Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) looked devastated as they witnessed the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl loss last night.

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots, to lose the game in overtime but guess what? We’ll survive. Like Fantasia says… ‘sometimes you have to lose to win again,’ but I digress.

While we took that “L” in stride, it seems that ‘Black twitter’ felt that it was all Bow Wow’s fault that the Falcons mojo was turned upside down during the 2nd half after he sent the following tweet…

I don’t know who approved that image, but apparently ‘Black Twitter’ didn’t!

While Bow Wow’s ‘brotherhood’ image sparked a slew of criticism online, it was the timing of the tweet that got twitter talking. Many noticed that the team failed to score again after Bow Wow’s tweet…

Hilariously, there’s even a twitter poll going around and judging from the results, it seems many are in agreement that Bow Wow is to blame for the loss…



@smoss

Someone needs to take the blame, I guess it may as well be Bow Wow. 😆