Singer Tank recently popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Zena Foster!

Details below…

Tank popped the question just over a week ago on January 16, 2017 and of course Zena said ‘YES!’

The happy news was kept under wraps throughout the ‘New Edition Story’ release (where Tank portrayed MCA executive Jheryl Busby), but the cute couple recently shared the news online via several social media posts…

The cute couple have been together for well over 10 years and have two children together.

Congrats to Tank and Zena on their engagement!