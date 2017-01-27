RECAP: The New Edition Story (Part 3)… [FULL VIDEO] #NewEditionBET

The New Edition Story totally exceeded by expectations and BET did a great job of telling the legendary group in their 3-part mini-series.

[WATCH: The New Edition Story (Part 1) (Part 2)]

The final episode aired last night and while I didn’t think it could get any better… it did!

Read recap + watch full video of ‘The New Edition Story’ (Part 3) below…

VIDEO: The New Edition Story (Part 3)

The final 2 hours of ‘The New Edition Story’ takes us through the groups demise and it’s subsequent rebuilding.

After a chart topping album with NE Heartbreak, everyone is on cloud 9… including Bobby Brown who has a successful solo album.

Fame takes hold and the group slowly disintegrates as lead singer Ralph Tresvant has been itching to release a solo project as well.

Meanwhile, label execs are in Johnny Gills ear promising that his vocal ability on a solo project is a no brainer and Ricky Bell, Mike Bivens and Ron Devoe are talked into creating a hip-hop trio by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

In the movie, this all transpires during a celebration for the success of the album and a drunken Bobby Brown takes it all in as he watches each conversation unfold from his seat.

He clearly realizes that the brotherhood of “New Edition” may be irretrievably broken as De La Soul’s classic ‘Me, Myself & I’ closes out the segment.

The fall out…

Every breakout from ‘New Edition’ is a success and that leads to all of the members agreeing to do a tour together.

BBD as a group and Ralph, Bobby and Johnny as solo artists all have a successful first album and the hits keep coming, but they can’t seem to keep it together when it comes to working together.

The tour ends before anyone gets paid and all are left deep in debt after extravagant spending and travel costs.

Brooke Payne can see that it’s not going to end well, as he watches it all unfold and states that they were more professional back when they were a boy band.

6 Years Later…

With everyone working on solo projects New Edition is put on the back burner, but 6 years later all six group members reunite for ‘Home Again’.

It’s not like they had a choice though! The hits had all dried up and their subsequent solo releases went double wood.

While it was probably a bit tough on their inflated egos, it was great for the fans in that they a New Edition project was finally released.

In the movie, we witness how the ‘Home Again’ cover was created… with no smiles and everyone rocking sunglasses.

Bobby Brown was hiding a cigarette beneath the table and Ricky Bell could barely hold his head up.

Ricky Bell’s Drug Addition…

A topic that’s never really been revealed is that Ricky Bell was addicted to cocaine and alcohol.

The movie sheds quite a bit of light on his situation as it’s revealed he even kept his problem from his wife by hiding the drugs in a protein canister.

Rick seemed to be the one who suffered the most after the group’s breakup and the cancellation of BBD’s tour. With no backup plan and a costly drug habit, he soon falls deeper in debt and even loses his home.

He turns it all around by heading to rehab and admitting he has a problem with not only cocaine, but with ‘the feeling’ associated with fame, something he knows he may never have again.

NE4LIFE…

Even with all they’ve been through, it’s clear that 30 years worth of history is worth more than a little drama.

As Ronnie Devoe is planning his wedding, he can’t help but to think about his former bandmates whom he hasn’t heard from in years.

Bobby, Ralph, Mike, Ricky and Johnny all come through and attend the wedding and it’s a reunion of sorts when they all perform for the new bride.

Ronnie’s Wedding is the first time they’ve been together in years and BET’s Stephen Hill takes the opportunity to get them to perform for BET’s 25th anniversary.

The movie wraps up as New Edition takes the stage and it’s clear that the brotherhood of NE is 4Life!

LOVED IT!!!

What are your thoughts on the finale episode of ‘The New Edition Story’?