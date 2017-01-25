Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta spilled a batch of hot tea during last week’s episode when she revealed that Sheree Whitfield has been a victim of domestic violence in the past.

[READ: RECAP: RHOA Season 9, Episode 11 “Thelma & Louise Take Flint” + Watch Full Video…]

While Whitfield has yet to respond to Moore’s accusations, Kenya is reiterating claims that Sheree was once abused and the former beauty queen even posted a lengthy message to her fellow cast mate online.

Details below…

Kenya hit instagram with the photo above followed by a caption berating Sheree Whitfield for her comments:

SHAME on you SHEREE! Sheree tried to antagonize me about Matt. “Matt is breaking your windows”. We all saw Sheree bring up Matt breaking my windows. No woman should be blamed for a man being violent or accused of provoking a man. A woman who had been abused before should know better than to say something that ignorant and ruthless. I’ve been very open from my season 1 that I have been abused at the age of 16. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NO LAUGHING MATTER.

These girls will do anything to slander me and turn the clear truth into a hateful lie.

I pray for Sheree because it is clear she is so obsessed with me she will say and do anything. Rewind. The truth is in black and white And didn’t she pull #kimzolciak wig? Or point fingers in my face and @neneleakes… right

#alternativefacts #rhoa

Despite Moore spilling tea about Sheree getting smacked around (a fact which Whitfield alluded to out of her own mouth during last week’s episode when she said she fought her ex-husband after he “doused her with wine”), is Kenya finally admitting that her ‘rental’ laid hands on her?

All shade throwing aside, Matt Jordan has proven that he has no respect for women and if those crazy eyes are any indication, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s revealed he’s thrown blows to more than Kenya’s garage.

Whatever the case, domestic violence is no laughing matter, but neither is antagonizing people for a paycheck.

Stay tuned… it seems this ‘domestic violence’ story is about to spread wings and fly.

What are your thoughts on Kenya’s message to Sheree?