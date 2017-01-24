New Edition Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

New Edition was honored with their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday (January 23, 2016).

The mega super group that rose to fame in the 80s and 90s include Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Bobby Brown.

All were in attendance as veteran hitmaker Jimmy Jam, who produced many of N.E.’s biggest hits, including “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love,” honored them with a heartwarming speech during the ceremony.

The group was formed in 1978 and rose to fame with hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Throughout their illustrious career as a group, New Edition had 18 multi-platinum singles, received four American Music Awards, 14 No. 1 records, and countless Billboard Top 20 hits.

Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill went on to have successful solo careers as did Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe when they created Bell Biv DeVoe.

Brown shared the several videos of the experience via Instagram:

The Walk of Fame event comes fresh on the heels of the premiere of BET’s three-part miniseries ‘The New Edition Story’, which details the group’s rise to fame from Boston teenagers to chart-topping R&B superstars.



An estimated 1,500 fans turned out for the ceremony, including BET’s President of Original Programming, Stephen Hill.

According to officials with the Walk of Fame, the star, in the recording category, was unveiled at 7080 Hollywood Blvd. It’s the 2,600th star on the Walk of Fame.

Congratulations to New Edition! They deserve it!