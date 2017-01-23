The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 11th episode of it’s 9th season last night (January 22, 2017).

Last week the ladies all came together for a good cause during Phaedra Parks’ pop-up shop…

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Thelma & Louise Take Flint’ and we Phaedra continues her charitable efforts during a trip to Flint, Michigan with Kenya Moore.

Bravo synopsis:

Phaedra and Kenya rekindle their friendship as they travel to Flint, Michigan, to participate in Phaedra’s summer camp. Back in Atlanta, Cynthia makes herself at home at Kandi’s house. Bob gets another shot to try to win back Shereé, while Porsha starts seeing red flags in her relationship with Todd. After a cathartic and emotional camp experience, Phaedra brings everyone together to discuss a camping trip with all the ladies — but concerns about Porsha’s past anger issues lead some of the women to question whether or not they should go on the trip.

Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore re-enact the famous female buddy flick ‘Thelma and Louise’ has they head to Flint, Michigan for Park’s ‘Camp Impact’.

The ladies get along fabulously outside of the group dynamic and they share a common bond as they give back to the kids affected by the Flint Water Crisis.

Phaedra and Kenya tour the facility and participate in several outdoor activities with the kids.

It’s honestly refreshing to see Kenya interact with the young girls, but we already know this act is temporary.

Homeless no more…

Cynthia Bailey has apparently been living out of her car since selling her townhome, but Kandi graciously allows her to stay in her guest house until the closing on her new home is complete.

Cynthia arrives with a car full of accessories (wigs and fruit loops were atop of the list) and she makes herself at home for her short stay.

It doesn’t take long for Bailey to get the call she’s been waiting for though… Lake Bailey has passed the appraisal and the closing can proceed as planned.

Fake it til you make it…

Sheree Whitfield and her ex-husband Bob are still pretending to rekindle their relationship.

On yet another date night, Bob manages to impress Sheree with his dancing skills as he hits the stage for an impromptu burlesque show.

While it’s clear no one is buying the pair’s ‘love story,’ it’s refreshing to see them actually partnering up for the sake of Sheree’s storyling.

Moving on…

From gold digger to sugar mama…

Whooda thought that Porsha Williams would be the one taking care of her man?? The saucy self-professed THOT is placed in a position to consider the thought this week as her new boyfriend reveals he quit his job for her.

Apparently their social media exploits is frowned upon in the corporate world and he’s been given an ultimatum to either walk away from Porsha or lose his job. Todd chooses love over momey and that clearly didn’t sit well with Williams, being that her dating history is filled with married African millionaires and football players.

Needless to say, Porsha quickly decides that her new cutie isn’t as attractive without a job… especially since she’s working so hard to pad her bank account.

Medication vs. Meditiation…

The ladies all gather together for a sit down dinner and we all know how those usually end!

Phaedra calls everyone together because she has the bright idea of a ‘GLamping’ (Grown Lady Camping) trip for the crew. It seems since she and Kenya got along so well in the woods, Parks feels it would be a good bonding experience for everyone.

While most were on board, it seems Kenya is a bit hesitant about being in the woods alone with Porsha, so she inquires about Porsha’s anger management.

It’s clear the camping trip didn’t do much for Kenya & Phaedra’s ‘friendship’ because Kenya promptly throws her new ‘friend’ under the bus during the battle with Porsha, stating that Phaedra had told her that Porsha wanted to share her progress with the group.

‘Are you on medication?’ Kenya asks to which Porsha states ‘I’m not on no damn meditation!’

There have been many rumors about Porsha’s pill poppin and partying, and Kenya was clearly told to ask the question since it’s not the first time Porsha has fell out and been accused of being on drugs.

Whatever the case, Porsha appears genuinely shocked and confused about the ambush, while her BFF Phaedra is caught in a lie (again) as she attempts to backtrack about her statements.

The dinner turns into an all out battle as Kandi, Cynthia, Kenya all inquire about Porsha’s ‘anger management’ progress, and she responds by leaving the group.

Kenya stoops to Sheree’s level… literally!

Phaedra and Sheree attempt to calm Porsha down but Kenya isn’t far behind stirring the pot. We all know that Kenya is quite good at provoking people, she’s even got a few busted windows to prove it.

Kenya gets called out about her antagonistic behavior by Sheree and she surprisingly claps back by accusing Sheree of once being in an abusive relationship.

It’s unclear WHO exactly Kenya is speaking of, Sheree herself claimed during the episode that Bob once threw wine in her face and she ended up ‘laying hands’ on him.

Whatever the case, Kenya decides to deflect from her own issues by throwing Sheree under the bus.

Meanwhile, Porsha returns and sits down with Phaedra and Sheree to talk about what transpired. It’s clear she’s aware that Phaedra has violated code by sharing details with Kenya, but she still has love for her friend.

Porsha and Sheree both remind Phaedra to tread carefully when it comes to Kenya.

What did you think of this week’s episode of RHOA?