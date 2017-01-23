No means “no”… unless you’re in a room full of cameras and suddenly decide you don’t want to be filmed.

Keke Palmer recently took to social media with accusations that she was pressured into being in Trey Songz latest video.

The young starlit posted a snapshot of Songz’ new ‘Pick Up The Phone‘ video, stating that she did NOT approve her cameo appearance.

Keke Palmer appears in a music video, but apparently her appearance was a shock to her. So much so, that she likened the experience to a sexual violation as she states, ‘No MEANS NO!!!’ in her online rant:

This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me “let me just show you the idea”?? Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!! People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say “I understand. You don’t have to feel pressured to do the video” and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation. It would be great to be able to handle these things privately but why when they aren’t respected?

Keke also hit snapchat to explain her stance. Here’s a video of all her responses + the ‘party’ where she and Trey both attended that is at issue…



VIDEO: Keke Palmer vs. Trey Songz

Trey Songz responded to all of the drama with the following response via Twitter:

So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter. #iwrotethisontheyacht #lmao #ididnotwritethisontheyacht

He also posted the following response via instagram

What are your thoughts on this Keke Palmer/Trey Songz conflict?