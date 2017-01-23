It’s no secret that Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Clifford ‘T.I. Harris’ (click HERE if you missed that) but it’s clear that things aren’t quite over between the two.

Tiny recently appeared on a live stream Instagram post, where she admits that it’s Tip who needs to return to the relationship, not her.

Details + video below…

RWS reports that Tiny revealed she may be having 2nd thoughts about her divorce filing.

During a live strem Instagram post on Friday, the ‘Family Hustle’ star reveled she was headed out to support T.I. and Jamie Foxx’s new film ‘Sleepless.’

When a fan inquires about her relationship status, Tiny responds:

He need to come back to me, baby. He need to come on back to me… I’m where I’m supposed to be at!

Tiny speaks on it at the 2:10 mark…



VIDEO: Tiny Addresses Relationship Status on IG Live



What do you think of Tiny’s revelation that she’s having 2nd thoughts?