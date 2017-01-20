The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a cash cow for Bravo and it’s no secret that the ladies are paid quite handsomely for their services.

Season 9 salaries have been revealed and it seems that Nene Leakes’ absence made room for quite a few salary increases this season.

It’s probably an easy guess on who’s the highest paid, but you may be surprised at who’s lowest on the list.

Details below…

Radar Online recently released a list of reported salaries for season 9 of RHOA and here they are from top to bottom…

As expected, center peach holder Kandi Burruss leads the list as the top paid housewife for season 9.

Kandi reportedly earns a cool $1.8 million, which she deserves since she comes with an ensemble cast of her own. Todd Tucker, Mama Joyce, Riley, Don Juan, Carmon and now her baby daddy Block are all profiting from Kandi’s good fortune. But I digress…

Next up is Cynthia Bailey and her husband Peter Thomas.

Cynthia Bailey brought in $1.2 million, while her ex Peter Thomas is receiving $20,000 for playing along with her ‘divorce’ story line.

For the record, Cynthia and Peter are still married as of today’s date (but you didn’t hear that from me).

Moving on…

Former beauty queen Kenya Moore was reportedly paid $1.4 million to stir up drama with her fake ‘domestic violence’ storyline.

While one would assume Phaedra Parks would be closer to the top, she’s earning less than Kenya, bringing home $1.3 million.

Sheree Whitfield negotiated $800,000 to return to the show and hits the list ABOVE returning cast member Porsha Williams. You have to give Whitfield props, she’s definitely earning her keep by stirring the post this season.

Porsha Williams surprisingly rounds out the list as the least paid for season 9. The divorced ‘housewife’ reportedly received only $700,000 for her appearance this season.

In case you’re wondering, z-listers like Marlo Hampton reportedly appear for free.

What are your thoughts about the RHOA season 9 salary report?