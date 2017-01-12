Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can almost add novelist to her short list of achievements.

As the reality show star preps to release her highly anticipated paperback, titled ‘Wives, Fiancèe’s and Side Chicks of Atlanta, she has provided even more details to lure you in… like revealing what she feels are the ‘juiciest’ details.

In her latest Bravo blawg, Sheree discusses her decision to write a novel, stating:

With my debut novel I wanted to put reality television in print. Readers won’t be able to help but question what is fiction and what is reality. Unlike most reality stars turned authors, I chose to write about the lives of fictional characters instead of writing a non-fiction book about my own life just yet. I decided to give readers that same type of drama in print, only this time I get to rule how things turn out with my pen…and even get to include a few scenes that aren’t made for television. I’m finally going to give readers exactly what they’d expect a reality star to pen.

When asked what’s she feels is the juiciest part of the upcoming novel, Sheree states…

My novel has been coined “a reality show in print.” What’s the juiciest part of any reality show? When drinks get to flying, when tables get to flipping, and wigs are getting shifted. All that happens between the pages of my book. I’m going to have to say, though, that the juiciest part of my novel, which also mirrors real life, is when secrets get told. When the pot of tea tips over and spills in my novel, everybody at the table gets burned. Even the person reading it is going to feel the heat. You have no idea what messy is until you’ve witnessed the mess that spilled tea can make.

According to Amazon, Sheree’s book is slated for release January 31, 2017.

Needless to say, the reality starlit needs this book to be a bestseller because she’s got a lot of people still waiting for her to cut a check.

