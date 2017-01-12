Comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey is under fire this week for a few derogatory comments he made towards Asian men.

Harvey dedicated a segment of his talk to dating books and it seems some took offense to his comments.

As he jokingly reads aloud the title of a book called “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men” (a real book by the way), Steve begins an imaginary conversation with a Black woman, stating:

“You like Asian men? I don’t even like Chinese food, boy. It don’t stay with you no time. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.’”

Apparently his joke struck a nerve among a few angry Asian men.

The clip above was captured and posted on a blog by an ‘Angry Asian Man’ who did not take kindly to Harvey’s statements.

Angry Asian man shares his thoughts on his blawg, stating:

Here’s how to blatantly shit on Asian men on nationally syndicated television.

Thank you, Steve Harvey. The tiresome comedian/host kicked off Friday’s edition of the Steve Harvey Show with a segment highlighting and mocking a bunch of goofy, useless self-help books. Weird titles like Knitting With Dog Hair, How to Have Sex in the Woods… and, ahem, How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. Yes, this is an actual book, written by somebody named Adam Quan and available on Amazon. Longtime readers will remember that we all laughed at it and rolled our eyes way back in 2004. The book is moronic, and deserving of all the ridicule it has received over the years. But Harvey doesn’t devote too much time making fun of the book. Instead, he sets his sights broadly on Asian men and gleefully mocks the seemingly outrageous notion that anyone, white or otherwise, would want to go out with an Asian men.

Yeah… Asian men are NOT happy with Steve Harvey’s racially insensitive jokes right now.

The comedian has yet to comment on the backlash.

