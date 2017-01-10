The fast food employee that brought Bo Bice to tears has officially apologized for her misdeeds.

[READ: Bo Bice Claims He Was A Victim of ‘Reverse Racism’ At Atlanta Popeye’s… (VIDEO)]

Brooke Harpe, the Popeye’s employee that the former America Idol finalist cried about in that news interview last week, has done an interview of her own offering to clear the air about the situation with a sincere apology for calling that white man a white boy.

Details + video of Harpe’s interview below…

Brooke Harpe sat down with Atlanta’s Fox5 to discuss the incident and says that when Bo Bice came in to the fast food location, they were slammed.

When another employee asked her whose order was up, Brooke says that’s when she said “the white boy.”

“I didn’t mean any harm by it; I was just trying to get him his order,” said Harpe.

Harpe says she wanted to come forward to admit she’s the employee Bice was talking about and to apologize publicly for the incident.

“I just want everyone to know I’m sorry,” said Harpe.

In her interview, Brooke says she had no ideal she’d even upset the pop star wannabe until at least two days after Bice posted his experience on Facebook. She then realized she was at the center of the controversy.

“When I came into work on Sunday my managers told me about the situation and asked if I said it. I said no, no, no I didn’t say it because it was Friday and I totally forgot because nothing happened afterwards,” said Harpe. “I just remember one of the cashiers and says who does the order go to and I accidentally said it,” said Harpe.

Brooke said she kept on taking orders, unaware she’d offended anyone and says that if it had been brought to her attention at the time, she would have apologized to him directly.

If he would have kindly asked for a manager, I would have kindly apologized for my mistake. And I’m pretty sure the managers would have taken care of the situation before it had even escalated into a big as it has gotten.

Bo Bice chose not to appear on camera again, but told Fox5 the apology means a lot and he has no hard feelings toward Brooke.

While he has yet to address the employee directly, Bice hit Facebook to offer a word of gratitude to Popeye’s executives, stating:

Mrs. Edith Hunter the manager at the Popeye’s ATL Airport was helpful and kind throughout this unfortunate experience and when she asked “How can we make this right?” I told her an apology from corporate and I don’t want the employees involved fired. WELL! I spoke with Casandra Harmon the VP of Popeye’s today and we were able to have a productive conversation about the issue that occurred at ATL Airport last Friday. She not only apologized for the behavior of the employees involved in the incident, she also assured me that the employee hasn’t lost her job but was only suspended. I accepted her apology and I have no hard feelings toward her, the employees, the company or anyone else at the franchise. I also told Mrs. Harmon that I was already scheduled to do an interview with TMZ tonight to discuss the “conversation” this situation has created on the Internet and social media. I told her that after our conversation today I’d be letting everyone know in my interview that Popeye’s and I have no problems. I also told her that after this interview with TMZ there is no reason for me to continue to pursue this matter with the media because we came to a civil resolution. So I will do just that! Thank you Mrs. Harmon & Mrs. Hunter for your professionalism, courtesy, and for working together to fix this situation.

The uncomfortable dialogue opened through this unfortunate event needs to be had so we can stop anyone, of any color, race or creed from feeling demeaned or discriminated against. And both Mrs. Harmon, Hunter and I agreed that we can all learn from this and be a better America. Sincerely

BB✌🏼️❤️🙏🏼 Addendum: After coming to a resolution with Popeye’s, receiving an apology and the employee who was responsible for the comments was forthcoming and will have training to prevent this from reoccurring, I was more than happy to remove my posts in regards to what happened on Friday from my FB page. The young lady in the photograph on my post earlier said she wasn’t the employee that made the statement, because the individual who did make the comments took responsibility I don’t want to bring any more attention to Shawana and I would like to apologize to her as well. Thank you to Mrs. Hunter and Mrs. Harmon at Mack II at ATL Airport for their assistance in resolving this matter. Thank you

BB

I think this situation got blown way out of proportion but I’m glad Bice got the apology he was seeking.