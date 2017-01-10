Facebook is many things but it’s becoming clear that it’s full of ‘stranger danger’!

Some of those online ‘friends’ you talk to everyday are a bit unstable and this story is yet another example of why you may need to clean out your ‘friends’ list soon.

[FLASHBACK: Your Favorite Facebook ‘Friend’ Could Be A Fake… ]

A Jacksonville, FL man was arrested last Saturday after he made death threats to a Facebook ‘friend’ he’s never met in real life!

Details about this bizarre ‘Facebook Fail’ below…

So picture this… you go on Facebook to rant about how you’re having trouble installing your son’s PlayStation and some random dude calls you derogatory names and insults you in the comments section.

Happens all the time right?

Well, in one woman’s experience, the random insults turned to death threats and now Chris McCall, 28 is being held on an $85,000 bond in Duval County Jail.

VIDEO: Man Accused of Making Death Threats on Facebook

According to Jacksonville News, McCall and the unidentified woman had two mutual friends, so she added him as a friend and didn’t think much of it — until she made a simple post asking about how to install a PlayStation 4.

She said that’s all it took for McCall to start posting offensive things in the comment section.

“Basically, (he was) calling me names: ‘It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, you’re dumb,’ and saying all these types of weird things, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy?’” She said after commenting back, things began to escalate, so she deleted his comments and asked him to leave her alone in a private message. Then she blocked him. But the woman said he used a different Facebook page to comment back. McCall writes, “You Blocked me … well F you … Keep playing with me, I’m gonna kill your son too … got a problem … call me..” McCall wrote. He then left his number.

He also posted he was glad the woman’s husband, who was killed four years ago, was dead. She said the most alarming thing was the threat toward her 5-year-old son.

“He’s a child,” she said. “Why would you? Something is wrong with you. You said you want to kill a child? My son. I don’t even know this guy. He’s crazy.”

The woman reported the messages to authorities and now McCall has to answer to a judge on January 31st.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that there’s a pattern in McCall’s social media activity. He’s been accused several times of threatening random people online…

In 2010, he was found guilty of threatening to kill another woman for blocking him on Facebook. He was sentenced to 42 days, but also credited that same amount for time served. In 2015, a woman filed a police report saying he threatened her too, posting, “Putting a hit out on this B. Inform the blank that I’m going to kill her, and her family, and if (she) has kids, I’m going to kill them too.” In that case, police attempted to get an arrest warrant, but according to court records, no arrest was ever made.

These days, with social media being so prevalent the best thing you can do is to not add anyone to Facebook you don’t know personally, and keep the information on your page vague. Unfortunately many believe that numbers count, so that’s not going to work for some of you guys.

You should also make sure you don’t include personal information that someone could track you down with.

[NEVER FORGET: Social Media Experiment Proves We Post Too Much Online… (VIDEO)]

What do you think of this weird Facebook death threat encounter?