The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting messier by the minute and it sad that some ‘real life’ friends are getting caught up in the process.

A few days ago, Kandi Burruss address all the drama between she and former friend Phaedra Parks, stating that Parks’ stories where some bullsh*t (click HERE if you missed that).

Now both Phaedra and her BFF Porsha Williams have responded and it it seems they have differing views on the subject.

I posted the photo above for ‘throwback Thursday’ as I reminisced about the days when Kandi and Phaedra were friends ‘in real life’. It was taken back in 2012 when Phaedra and Kandi decided to partner up for ‘Ladies Nights’ where they would feature male strippers and sex toys.

While that’s only been about 4 years ago, it seems like a decade now that the two are in a very public battle unfolding right before our eyes on the popular reality show.

Phaedra recently hit her Bravo Blawg to briefly address the situation stating:

At this point, I am not surprised by anything. It is status quo for Kandi to deflect on everyone else under the guise of “keeping it real,” while taking zero ownership for her role in the situation.

Parks also throws a bit of shade when asked about Shamea’s accusations (but she didn’t deny them), stating:

Everyone is searching for significance in one way or another. Some of us work hard to achieve our goals, while the thirsty tell lies to become a part of any conversation.

Phaedra chose not to speak on the rumors she spread about Kandi and Shamea, however Porsha did.

In her blawg, Porsha seems to imply that Phaedra merely struck out at Shamea after she heard that Shamea had spilled tea about how Parks hit on her ex-husband.

Pheadra was very upset after hearing what Shamea had to say, and I was in a very uncomfortable position sitting there between two very good friends arguing. It was so hard for me, because one of my friends is defending herself against accusations, and one of them feels that those accusations are accurate.

Porsha also backtracks and basically calls her Phaedra out in her lie about Shamea and Kandi, stating:

For the record, Shamea has not mentioned or told me that there is anything going on with Kandi other than a close friendship. The reason I mentioned that they were even close is because Shamea is indeed close with them. That was meant in no other context other than friendship.

Williams then goes on to say she prefers to ride the fence between these two because they have each been there for her in some way…

Point is…I really wanted to remain neutral and that is such a hard thing to do when both people who I respect and admire feel passionate in their point of view. I don’t ever want to see someone who I call a friend hurt in any way, and I pride myself on defending someone who I call my friend, but this situation overall was a very tough one for me. My hope is that we can all move on from it. I do not want to watch anyone feeling attacked or throwing any shade. With this group of ladies, if you throw shade out into their world, it will always come back to you.

Interesting.

I’m calling it right now… If Phaedra keeps putting Porsha out there like that, I think that Porsha’s gonna turn on her.

The reunion should be interesting.