Janet Jackson is officially a mommy!

[FLASHBACK: Baby Bump Watch: Janet Jackson Confirms She’s 50 and Pregnant! (PHOTOS)]

The 50-year-old entertainer and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their baby boy into the world yesterday, January 3 2017.

Details below…

People Magazine reports:

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.””