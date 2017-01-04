Janet Jackson is officially a mommy!
The 50-year-old entertainer and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their baby boy into the world yesterday, January 3 2017.
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.
“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.””
Janet caused quite a stir when she announced she was delaying her Unbreakable World Tour, but she stated in a video posted to Twitter in early April, she was taking a break so she and Al Mana could focus on their family (click HERE if you missed that).
Congrats to Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana on the birth of their son, Eissa Al Mana!