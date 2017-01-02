RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 9, Episode 8 – ‘Bosom Buddies’ + Watch Full Episode… (VIDEO)

HAPPY NEW YEAR! It’s a brand new year with the same ol’ petty drama for The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

[FLASHBACK: RHOA Recap: Season 9, Episode 7 ‘Model Behavior’ + Watch Full Episode… ]

After taking a week off for Christmas, the popular reality show returned New Year’s day with a bang in an episode titled ‘Bosom Buddies’.

Bravo synopsis:

The juicy details surrounding Kandi and Phaedra’s disastrous lunch begin to spread like wildfire, leaving Porsha on a mission to defend Phaedra from the allegations. When Porsha and Shereé decide to confront Kandi about the drama, everyone is left speechless when new accusations are brought to the table. Meanwhile, Cynthia looks to get a different type of makeover, while her daughter Noelle and soon-to-be-ex Peter share a tearful reunion. Kandi celebrates her daughter Riley’s 14th birthday as Shereé deals with the cost of having expensive taste and Porsha takes an unusual exercise class to help spice up her new relationship.

Recap + full video below…



VIDEO: RHOA S9 Ep8

Cynthia reveals that EVERYONE has had a few nip-tucks…

Cynthia visits Atlanta’s Dr. J. Curves for what she refers to as a ‘maintenance inspection’ for her 10 year old boob job.

Apparently she can’t go through it alone, so she invites all of the ladies to come with. The real shade of the entire segment was the fact that Cynthia asks Dr. Jimerson to point out all the boob jobs in the room.

Of course Porsha is the obvious first choice, since her implants are front and center, and the 2nd is Kenya (who promptly denies any work done). Meanwhile producers zoom in to Phaedra and Sheree as Kandi reveals that at least 4 more have had breast jobs.

While Kandi states she doesn’t have implants, she’s definitely had a few lipo and fat transfer procedures, but you ain’t heard that from me.

That being said, Dr. Jimmerson and the camera man were probably the ONLY one’s in the room that haven’t had work done.

Moving on…

Sheree’s Chateau is STILL a work in progress…

Sheree meets with an interior decorator to assist with the decor in her unfinished ‘Chateau’.

It’s been 5 6 years since Sheree started her infamous construction project, but she’s only giving her decorator 5 WEEKS to pull it all together for her housewarming party.

Sheree “jokingly” tells the interior decorator that she’s poor and needs a break on his prices but I’m sure he’s just going through the motions for screen time anyway.

It’s kind of weird to see Sheree shading IKEA furniture, especially since she’s asking for discounts but I digress.

Whitfield still doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy, so her best investment should have been a contractor to address all this issues that’s preventing the house from passing inspection.

Whatever the case, Sheree’s still hanging in there as she travels from her apartment to her Chateau to get things in order. She even dragged the kids along for Christmas to pose for a few holiday shots.

[READ: Sheree Whitfield Sends Holiday Wishes From The Chateau Despite ‘Racist’ Neighbors.. ]

And as an aside, the backsplash “Michelle’ picked out turned out beautifully even though Sheree is still without a stove…

Meanwhile, Sheree also goes on an outing with Porsha and Shamea where she picks up some hot tea about Phaedra. I’ll get to that in a bit.

Kandi’s fed up…

Kandi decides to purchase her daughter, Riley, some diamond earrings for her 14th birthday and she takes Mama Joyce along as she shops.

During their shopping spree, Kandi discusses her recent outing with her ex-friend, Phaedra to which Mama Joyce proclaims, ‘she better leave you the f*ck alone’.

We all know how Mama Joyce feels about Phaedra, but Kandi is growing more agitated as the episodes go by.

As she also shared details of their lunch date with Sheree, word is spreading quickly about the things that were said, specifically the statement Kandi made about Phaedra dating another man just prior to Apollo being jailed and her plans to marry quickly after he went away.

Phaedra’s innocent act is the final straw with Kandi, as evidenced in their encounter last week, but even though Kandi’s over it, the drama is just beginning.

Phaedra spills some tea of her own…

Phaedra meets for iced tea and sprite with her BFF Porsha and the town instigator Sheree. It’s Sheree’s job to take information back and forth to the opposing parties and she’s doing a great job this season.

During her latest sabotage mission, Sheree is tasked with bringing back the info she heard while she was with Shamea and Porsha.

Porsha tells Phaedra all of the drama that spread after her ‘dinner’ with ex-friend Kandi, but clearly it’s information she’s already heard, since she was there.

Sheree reminds Porsha that she’s omitting some crucial tea, i.e. that Shamea stated that Phaedra flirted with her ex-husband while they were married. Phaedra dismisses the accusations by stating Shamea’s been known to sleep with ‘everybody’s husbands’…

[Sidebar: Shamea and Porsha are/were really good friends and it’s almost surprising that Porsha didn’t say a word in her defense. The two hang out together frequently so if Shamea is a husband f*cking slore then Porsha is right there with her. But I digress.]

All that ‘good friend’ talk that Porsha was doing suddenly goes out the window when rumors are being spread about one of her ‘good friends’ but again… I digress.



Phaedra helped Porsha get her peach back after she beat down Kenya so Porsha is going to ride or die for her from now on… 🐸☕️ #RHOA — Michelle Brown  (@ATLien) January 2, 2017

Phaedra also ‘whispers’ that Kandi is f*cking Shamea too while making hand gestures that I haven’t seen since Bunch Middle School… But wait! Phaedra also ‘whispers’ that both Kandi AND Todd are banging Shamea.

Lawd… here we go again with the ‘blawg’ gossip! Apparently Phaedra has had her assistant combing the internet streets for tea and gossip on Kandi and that’s what they came up with *sigh*

Porsha sits quietly and doesn’t say a word to defend her ‘friend’ Shamea while Sheree soaks it all up to deliver during the next segment.

Meanwhile, Shamea has hit the net with the following ‘message’ about the situation…