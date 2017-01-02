It hasn’t even been a week since Joseline Hernandez reportedly gave birth to Stevie J’s love child but she’s already sharing her ‘snap back’ game!

The popular reality stars are now the proud parents of a daughter named ‘Bonnie Bella’ and both have been sharing sneak peeks of their experience online.

Stevie J. recently shared a photo of his infant daughter in his arms, while Joseline has been focused on getting her waistline back in order.

Congrats to Stevie J. and Joseline on their new arrival!

What do you think of Joseline’s ‘snap back’ game?