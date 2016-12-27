Rapper Yung Mazi Tweets He’s ‘Bulletproof’ After Being Shot At Buckhead Waffle House… (VIDEO)

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House early this morning.

After the shooting, the rapper, who has been shot at least 10 times previously, hit the tweets to declare that he’s ‘bulletproof’…

Details below…

Authorities say Yung Mazi was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road just before 4 a.m.

According to the AJC, Employees said the rapper was about to order his food when he was shot at by several men who were already in the restaurant.

Yung Mazi, whose real name is Jibril, was shot in the chest but was stable enough to tell police that he’d been shot 10 times prior to this morning, including once in the head.

He was taken to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta to be treated for his new wounds and hit the tweets hours after the shooting with a message via twitter, stating ‘God made me bulletproof’…

What do you think of Young Mazi’s ‘bulletproof’ proclamation?