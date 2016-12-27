Peter Thomas Wants You To Know A Few Things About #RHOA Phaedra Parks… (VIDEO)

Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta apparently feels somekindaway about Phaedra Parks!

Thomas, who is close friends with Apollo Nida, recently hit the airwaves in Charlotte with his thoughts on Phaedra and her involvement in Nida’s crimes, stating:

She knows exactly what Apollo was doing when he was doing it. When he was committing bank fraud and all of those frauds and living up in the house with her and getting that brand new house in Buckhead. She knows what that man was doing when he’s got 3/4 cars and can’t show you a paystub. She got to know what he was doing… she’s a lawyer!

Watch full interview below…

Peter recently appeared on ‘Middays with Vonetta’ on Charlotte’s Power98 and while the actual interview is about 30 minutes long, Thomas dives right in on Phaedra in the first 2 minutes as he refers to her as ‘fake’ and dishes on her relationship with Apollo:

She’s a liar! There’s two Phaedra Parks… y’all don’t even get it. A lot of people just watch the show and they believe that. She talk about the prayer cloths and she talk about sucking ___ you know what I’m saying. She talk about the prayer cloths and child and God and all of that stuff but at the same she’s the wildest freak on the show. Everybody sees her display that on the show.

Thomas also makes a few observations about Phaedra’s family matters stating:

Her father got a church up there (Charlotte) and her own people don’t even mess with her.

Here’s the full 30 minute interview, I could only sit through about 5…

VIDEO: Peter Thomas on ‘Middays With Vonetta’

In addition to going in on Phaedra, Peter talks a lot about his relationship with Cynthia and it seems he wants to take credit for her success on RHOA, stating:

Cynthia Bailey wasn’t a business person, Cynthia Bailey was a girl who punched a clock for the model thing for 25 years. I told her now she has a name, she should turn it into something. I’m not going to say I financed her dreams, I helped bring them into fruition.

Thomas also goes on to say that while he was busy building a home, Cynthia was busy building ‘Cynthia Bailey’.

What do you think of Peter Thomas’ explosive statements about Phaedra Parks?