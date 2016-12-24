Tameka Foster , former reality star and ex-wife of singer Usher Raymond, is creating quite a buzz with her new ‘Cult deJour’ jacket line.

Foster premiered several of her custom designs to an inviting crowd during the 9th annual ‘Celebration 4 A Cause’ (C4AC) fashion show and benefit event last Thursday evening (December 22, 2016).

Eva Marcille played host to the event, which was held at Atlanta’s King Plow Center and sponsored by Clay West and Polow Da Don’s F.O.C.U.S. Foundation.

Several of Atlanta’s who’s who attended the event including Karlie Redd (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) and Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael T. Sterling, who spoke a few words to the crowd.

Check out a few photos from the event below…



Yaaaaay!!! First Fashion Show for @cultdejour 😆❣ A photo posted by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:22pm PST

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille

Clay West (FOCUS Foundation)

Karlie Redd strikes a pose on the red carpet

Artist Marissa performs

Congrats to Tameka Foster on the launch of her ‘Cult de Jour’ custom jackets! For more information about Foster’s new ‘custom vintage’ jacket line visit cultdejour.com.

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics.net)