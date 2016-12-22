Have you seen this woman? If so, there’ a $2,000 award with your name on it!

Tis the season to slide through your crushe’s DM’s with hints of holiday cheer! While it’s fun connecting online, proceed with caution as there has been an increase of ‘hook-up’ crimes lately.

If you recall, it was just a few weeks ago that a man claimed to have been robbed and sexually assaulted after meeting up with a woman he’d met on snapchat (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, another man has sparked attention after filing a report of being robbed by a (T)hottie he met on Instagram.

Details below…

An 18-year-old woman is being sought by Atlanta authorities after she allegedly used her Instagram account to lure and rob men who slid through her DMs!

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the online sexpot, who goes by the name ‘NINIBRAZY’ online.





Marquise Thomas met the woman on Instagram, police said in an incident report. On the social media platform, the woman went by the name “NINIBRAZY.” Thomas, police said, took his mom’s Honda Accord and drove to the 200 block of Wadley Street to meet the woman on Nov. 20. The two drove aimlessly before the woman asked Thomas to pick up her brother, which he did, police said in the incident report. A man in a jacket with a red hood got in the car with the woman and Thomas. The trio continued driving until the woman told Thomas the man in the jacket was a Bloods gang member who had a gun, according to the incident report. She ordered Thomas to the back of the car and later dropped him off at the Oakland City MARTA station in the 1400 block of Lee Street. Police later found the car after getting a call that it had crashed in the 1200 block of Westboro Drive. The accused woman is described as 5-foot-2 with a small build. She may frequent the Oakland City area, police said. (source)

The moral of this story? If your Instagram ‘date’ invites her gang related brother on your outing, JUST SAY NO!

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.

What do you think of this bizarre tale of instagram dating gone wrong?