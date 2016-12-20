OPEN POST: Marlo Hampton Blasts #RHOA Kenya Moore’s Fake Relationship…

Another day, another bitter background character speaks out about a reality show.

This time, it’s Marlo Hampton who’s feeling somekindaway about former friend Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

If you’ve been following the relationship between these two, you’d know that Hampton tried to latch on to Kenya when Nene Leakes kicked her to the curb.

One thing that’s been said about that Marlo Hampton is that she finds who she thinks can put her ‘on’ and sticks to them like glue! Well, Kenya apparently caught on to Marlo’s plan and moved on, but now Marlo is throwing quite a bit of shade online about Kenya and her relationship issues.

Marlo hit the tweets Sunday night to offer her take on Kenya’s relationship issues, stating:

She also touched on rumors of Kenya’s mental instability…

Now I don’t know when or why these two fell out, but it seems Kenya gave Marlo marlo all her borrowed bags and shoes back and bounced!

Clearly Marlo has an agenda. I wonder who her next ‘RHOA’ BFF will be?

I know I’m not the only one who noticed that Kenya dressed just a little bit better when Marlo was around, but what’s fashion sense worth without class?

[Sidebar: Marlo has since latched on to BMI’s Catherine Brewton and many have noted how the pair has often been spotted swapping fashion designer goods for their instagram pics. But I digress…]

#NoFauxFriends

What do you think of Marlo’s shady tweets?