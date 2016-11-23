The Atlanta Hawks may have lost last night but it seems Gucci Mane totally won!

Gucci and his ladylove Keyshia Ka’oir were featured on the NBA Kiss Cam just moments after the popular rapper had performed for the half-time show.

As Keyshia prepared for the customary peck for the cameras, Gucci surprised her with a mega watt diamond ring!

Watch full video of Gucci’s surprise proposal below…

The cute couple were sitting courtside as the kiss cam began to roll and while Gucci never got down on his knee, Keyshia was blinded by the light when she saw that huge rock!

OMG!!! Babeeeeeeee thank u! I LOVE U !! Yessssssse💎 25karats @laflare1017 11/22/2016 A photo posted by Keyshia Ka’oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Nov 22, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci have been together for almost 7 years and she totally held him down during his last stint in jail.

It’s definitely no surprise that Gucci finally decided to lock it down!

VIDEO: Gucci Mane Proposal footage (Snaps & More)

Congrats to the happy couple!

What do you think of Gucci’s ‘Kiss Cam’ surprise?