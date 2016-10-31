NEWSFLASH! Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Ed Hartwell are still battling over their divorce.

The couple, who were married on New Year’s day 2016, have already spent the bulk of the year embroiled in a dispute to end their quickie marriage.

As you know, Hartwell filed for divorce back in July and in his petition, demanded a paternity test for Keshia’s unborn child.

[FLASHBACK: Here’s Why Ed Hartwell Wants A Paternity Test From Keshia Knight-Pulliam (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

Well now it seems that the former football star is dragging his feet on submitting his DNA sample to the court and Keshia wants him jailed for contempt of court.

Details below…

According to TMZ

Pulliam just filed new docs saying she’s already submitted her court ordered DNA sample … but Ed missed the deadline. She wants a judge to find him in contempt, and lock him up until he hands over his sample.

In addition, Keshia has submitted a request to have Ed to register all his guns solely under his own name.

If you recall, in an earlier petition the former ‘Cosby Kid’ requested for Ed to turn over all his guns to her because they were registered in both their names and also because Keshia felt unsafe (click HERE if you missed that).

In these new documents, Keshia says she wants her name removed from the guns to cut ties due to what she calls Ed’s uncontrollable temper.

In addition, Keshia is preparing to move out of the rental home she shared with Hartwell and is asking the judge to order Ed pay half of her moving expenses and household bills from the home they shared.

[Sidebar: This is getting real messy! Remember when Keisha said in her E! interview that she owned the home and was going to but it on the market in a few months? Well, Ed busted her in a lie in his interview, where he said the home was a rental and the lease was up in October. (click HERE to revisit those interviews)]

In even more petty files, Keshia is also demanding that Ed contribute to her dog’s monthly “flea treatment.” *sigh*

Meanwhile Keshia is entering into her 3rd trimester and posted a brand new baby bump photo recently…

What do you think of Keshia & Ed’s ongoing legal battle?