It’s Official! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has moved on to greener pastures…. and by that, I mean she’s now the proud owner of a beautiful wooded lakefront property.

You may have heard by now that the beautiful ‘housewife’ recently sold the East Atlanta home she once shared with Peter Thomas.

Now, Cynthia has finally closed the deal on her million dollar dream home!

Details + photos of Bailey’s beautiful new home below…

Bailey poses with her agent on the back deck of her spacious new home. The home was originally offered for $1.1 million but the owner dropped the price back in May and Bailey swooped it up for only $949,900!

The beautiful lakeside luxury home was built in 1972, but it has been completely remodeled with an all-new architectural-digest style design.

The home boasts steel beams, walls of windows for panoramic lake views, a chef’s kitchen w/Viking appliances and more.

It has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The huge master suite overlooks the lake…

There’s also a completely upgraded spa like bathroom in the master suite…

Now there’s a new addition to the Sandy Springs home crew. Bailey’s new home is not far from Kenya Moore’s ‘Moore Manor’ and Sheree Whitfield’s chateau.

I’m sure ‘Lake Bailey’ will be the new hot spot for tapings… it’s just secluded enough to not bother the neighbors!

Congrats to Cynthia on her new home purchase!!