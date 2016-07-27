You may have heard by now that former NFL player Ed Hartwell has filed for divorce from actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, his pregnant wife of less than eight months.

The net was shocked about the sudden announcement, especially since Keisha has just revealed her baby bump during a gender reveal out with friends and family a few days ago (click here if you missed that).

It’s been said that Rudy had no clue about the pending divorce action but apparently she should have known since Ed moved out of the home they shared several months ago and told her then he wanted out.

I mentioned in my previous post how Keisha’s relationship with Big Tigger deteriorated because she really wanted to be married with kids and Tigger wasn’t on the same page. Well, Keyshia’s quickie marriage to Ed Hartwell appears to be a calculated effort to secure both of her goals at the same time.

Sources close to Hartwell say that he was adament that he didn’t want to have more children (he has one 9 year old son from his previous marriage to Lisa Wu, and shares joint custody) and that he and Keshia agreed prior to tying the knot on New Years Day 2016, but apparently Keyshia assumed she could change his mind.

It was only a month or two into the marriage that Keisha chose to ‘flip the script’ and told Ed she wanted to get pregnant (NOW).

My sources say that it was that discussion that was the ‘deal breaker’ for Ed, since they had agreed prior to marrying to wait a few years and revisit the topic later.

The baby discussion was apparently so intense and Keisha was so adament about her wishes, that Ed decided to pack his bags leave. Little did he know that Keisha had already started ‘planning’ her pregnancy way before their talk.

Ed and Keisha were at an impass. She wanted kids. He didnt. They had several bitter arguments about the situation and Ed told Keisha that he felt they should divorce because he wasnt changing his mind.

When Keisha told Ed she was pregnant, he had already been out of the home for months, which is why he wants a paternity test.

Ed also asked that Keshia wait before ‘telling the world’ but she did so anyway… as its her first child and of course she wanted to share the good news.

As my source says… “Keshia surprised him with news of her pregnancy, so he surprised her with those divorce papers.”

What do you think of this unfortunate situation?