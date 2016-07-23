Another day, another IRS tax lien for Sheree Whitfield of the Real Housewives of Atlanta!Whitfield, who’s been keeping busy building her monstrous dream home, Chateau Sheree, may have forgotten to pay Uncle Sam YET AGAIN!

[FLASHBACH: Sheree Whitfield is STILL Tardy For Her Taxes! IRS Files Several Tax Liens…]

As you know, Sheree has face numerous financial difficulties and tax liens over the years and reports also indicate that previous liens remain unpaid as well.

According to Bossip, the IRS filed their latest lien against the struggling reality star just last week!

…on June 15th in Georgia, the IRS slapped Sheree with a federal tax lien accusing her of refusing to pay taxes for the year 2014. The lien states the RHOA star owes them $4,011.20 in back taxes for the year. They explain if she doesn’t pay up they will begin coming after her property and assets.

It’s not the first time the IRS has sought to recoup what’s owed to them. Sheree still has quite a few UNPAID liens to take care of from previous years.

The good news for Sheree is that the about is significantly lower than past liens, but that’s also indicative of her declining earnings after her peach was snatched.

[NEVER FORGET: Sheree Whitfield ‘QUIT’ #RHOA after She Got Fired… ]

As of today, Sheree has at least 5 oustanding liens.

In 2015, the IRS filed a lien for $134,728.45 for 2012 and 2013 unpaid taxes.

In December 2013, Uncle Sam hit Sheree with another tax lien for $111,000 for the tax year 2011.

She also has another unpaid lien for tax filed for years 2009 & 2010, where she owes an additional $41,752.83.

Judging from these tax bills, Uncle Sam will be living in Chateau Sheree before Sheree will. *sigh*

What do you think of Sheree’s latest financial issues?