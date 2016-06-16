Remember Jeremy Meeks? He was that sexy blue eyed convict that made women (and men) around the globe swoon at the thought of crossing his criminal path…

America’s hottest felon is a free man… well, almost! Meeks has served his prison time and is now spending his days under house arrest posting sexy selfies on Instagram!

Photos below…

Jeremy Meeks won’t let a lil ankle monitor stop his thirst traps!

The sexy felon with criminally good looks earned his online stripes after going viral when his mugshot was posted on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page back in 2014.

Now that he is out of prison, the California native is looking forward to pursuing a career as a model and actor but since he’s under house arrest until July 7, Meeks has been getting his feet wet on in the land of IG models by posting several sultry shots on social media.

Meeks was signed by White Cross Management last year. He posted a pic with agent Jim Jordan, who revealed Meeks has received offers from all over the world, including invitations from unnamed royals to visit them at their palace homes.

Meeks was released from prison to a half-way house on March 8, and Jordan says he sees nothing but success in his clients future.

‘I was like, ‘Damn,this guy isn’t just good-looking’,’ he told New York magazine. ‘He has a ten-pack. Lean, he’s six-foot-one – the perfect height – fits the clothes perfect, super-white teeth.’

What do you guys think about Jeremy Meeks’ latest snap shots?