Scott Disick had ONE job… and he managed to totally f*ck it up!

Now, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reality star is under fire after he’s basically outed his entire circle for being paid for social media endorsements.

In a recently deleted Instagram post, Disick accidentally copied and pasted the entire email into the caption area of his product placement.

Now the whole wide world knows that these Instagram ‘celebrity endorsements’ are merely a check and shouldn’t be taken as an indication that they actually USE the products.

Disick posted (and soon deleted) the photo above with the following caption…

“Here you go. At 4 p.m. est, write the below. Caption: Keeping up with the summer workout routine with my morning @booteauk protein shake!”

He soon deleted the mistakenly captioned photo and replaced it with something a little bit more appropriate…

Since he was ‘outed’… Scott also hashtagged the new post with the word ‘ad’. Clearly Disick isn’t using any of these products.

He’s no different than any of the other ‘Insta-lebrities’ who hawk the benefits of diet slimming teas and waist trainers (when they’ve had surgery) or teeth whiteners (when they have vaneers), but it’s still hilarious to see him get caught in the act!

Does Scott’s ‘mistake’ make you feel any differently about all the celebrity ‘endorsements’ on instagram? Or were you smart enough to discern that they were fronting all along?

What are you thoughts on the mass celebrity product endorsements on social media?